Wounded Kansas officer sends a thank you to the community

MANHATTAN – The Riley County Police Department officer who was injured when responding to a domestic disturbance January 5 is sending his appreciation to the community for their support. RCPD Sergeant Pat Tiede’s thumbs up appeared late Monday on social media.

The 18-year veteran of the department, presently serving in the Patrol Division and his family thanked the community for the outpouring of support and concern that has been shown during this time, as detailed in a media release from RCPD.

Tiede was shot after responding to the report of a domestic situation at a home in the 3700 block of Hawthorne Woods Circle. He received a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He is continuing his recovery at home.

The shooting suspected identified as 38-year-old Mark Jason Harrison was charged Monday with three counts of attempted capital murder., according to Riley County District Attorney Barry Wilkerson.

Harrison worked as a research associate at K-State, according to the university web site.