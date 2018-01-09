Wednesday Weather

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday Night Rain likely before 2am, then rain likely, possibly mixed with snow between 2am and 3am, then snow likely, possibly mixed with freezing rain after 3am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 22. Windy, with a south southeast wind 14 to 19 mph becoming north 28 to 33 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday A 20 percent chance of snow before noon. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 28. Windy, with a north wind 27 to 32 mph decreasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 10. North wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 21.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

M.L.King Day A 30 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 30.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.