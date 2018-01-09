Tuesday High School Basketball Scores

BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Andale 60, Rose Hill 50
Andover 69, Arkansas City 57
Andover Central 56, Valley Center 47
Ashland 53, Minneola 41
Attica 63, Hutchinson Central Christian 54
Basehor-Linwood 62, Lansing 24
Belle Plaine 78, Garden Plain 69
Beloit 52, Chapman 44, 2OT
Bennington 44, Inman 32
Berean Academy 58, Sedgwick 45
Bonner Springs 56, Tonganoxie 42
Buhler 43, El Dorado 28
Burlingame 76, Waverly 50
Burlington 58, Osawatomie 53
Burrton 73, Cunningham 28
Caldwell 34, Oxford 29
Cambridge, Neb. 59, Norton 37
Cedar Vale/Dexter 51, Flinthills 42
Centre 66, Little River 63, OT
Chaparral 59, Wichita Independent 52
Chase County 54, Northern Heights 47
Circle 69, Winfield 57
Clay Center 52, Minneapolis 45
Clifton-Clyde 77, Centralia 66
Coffeyville 60, Fort Scott 46
Conway Springs 58, Douglass 47
Derby 90, Newton 71
Doniphan West 60, Frankfort 45
Eudora 53, Paola 52
Fairfield 55, Stafford 27
Galena 65, Riverton 44
Garden City 54, Liberal 38
Goddard-Eisenhower 72, Goddard 71, 2OT
Goessel 47, Canton-Galva 28
Goodland 49, Colby 38
Greeley County 48, Wallace County 42
Halstead 48, Pratt 31
Hanover 79, Valley Heights 54
Haven 71, Larned 59
Hesston 53, Kingman 44
Highland Park 58, Emporia 51
Hillsboro 81, Hoisington 55
Holcomb 67, Scott City 41
Hugoton 41, Ulysses 35
Humboldt 69, Fredonia 35
Independence 62, Chanute 52
Jayhawk Linn 81, Chetopa 28
Jefferson West 37, Hiawatha 27
Kapaun Mount Carmel 55, Wichita South 49
KC Piper 73, KC Bishop Ward 35
KC Schlagle 65, KC Washington 53
Kiowa County 70, Pawnee Heights 59
Lakeside 64, Thunder Ridge 36
Lawrence 67, Olathe East 50
Lawrence Free State 66, Olathe South 33
Lincoln 52, Tescott 35
Linn 64, BV Randolph 48
Lyndon 63, Mission Valley 48
Macksville 68, La Crosse 40
Madison/Hamilton 43, Marais des Cygnes Valley 38
Maize 60, Hutchinson 45
Maranatha Academy 89, Oskaloosa 21
Marion 44, Remington 34
Marysville 61, Concordia 48
Maur Hill – Mount Academy 62, Pleasant Ridge 39
McLouth 62, Heritage Christian 54
McPherson 63, Augusta 32
Metro Academy 60, Veritas Christian 54
Moundridge 52, Ell-Saline 46
Mulvane 66, Clearwater 63
Ness City 54, Spearville 39
Northern Valley 91, Oberlin-Decatur 38
Olathe Northwest 43, Leavenworth 41
Olpe 65, Lebo 44
Onaga 40, Washington County 38, OT
Osage City 84, Council Grove 65
Palco 48, Heartland Christian 39
Parsons 50, Girard 40
Phillipsburg 70, Smith Center 60
Pike Valley 59, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 38
Pittsburg 57, Labette County 42
Pittsburg Colgan 80, Wichita Sunrise 48
Pleasanton 55, Northeast-Arma 49
Pratt Skyline 47, Pretty Prairie 34
Rock Creek 73, Rossville 55
Royal Valley 63, Atchison County 36
Sabetha 41, Holton 36
Salina Central 73, Maize South 59
Salina Sacred Heart 65, Republic County 39
Salina South 46, Wichita Campus 32
Shawnee Heights 62, Manhattan 57
Silver Lake 64, Wabaunsee 33
SM East 61, SM South 49
SM Northwest 57, SM North 48
SM West 71, Olathe West 68
Smoky Valley 65, Nickerson 60
South Gray 70, Satanta 33
Southeast 68, Altoona-Midway 33
Southeast Saline 54, Russell 46
Southern Coffey 50, Hartford 45, OT
Spring Hill 41, DeSoto 35
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 53, Osborne 52
St. Paul 63, Marmaton Valley 57
Sterling 91, Hutchinson Trinity 77
Sylvan-Lucas 65, Natoma 33
Syracuse 48, Moscow 44
Topeka 64, Topeka Hayden 63
Topeka West 65, Topeka Seaman 41
Triplains-Brewster 53, Rawlins County 47
Uniontown 55, Oswego 30
Victoria 52, Stockton 34
Wamego 67, Nemaha Central 65, OT
Washburn Rural 53, Junction City 48
West Elk 62, Sedan 55
West Franklin 39, Central Heights 35
Wetmore 48, Axtell 45
Wichita Bishop Carroll 64, Wichita West 40
Wichita Collegiate 78, Wellington 58
Wichita East 53, Wichita Heights 36
Wichita Northwest 55, Wichita Southeast 50
Wichita Trinity 60, Medicine Lodge 28
St. John Military Tournament
Smoky Valley 64, Flint Hills Job Corps 63
St. Xavier 49, St. John’s Military 38
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Andale 45, Rose Hill 35
Andover 67, Arkansas City 44
Andover Central 56, Valley Center 47
Attica 46, Hutchinson Central Christian 40
Axtell 52, Wetmore 36
Baldwin 73, Ottawa 28
Beloit 57, Chapman 54
Bishop Miege 59, St. James Academy 26
Bonner Springs 42, Tonganoxie 34
Burlingame 59, Waverly 50
Burlington 65, Osawatomie 31
BV North 55, BV Southwest 43
BV Randolph 48, Linn 33
Caldwell 43, Oxford 7
Centralia 46, Clifton-Clyde 27
Circle 64, Winfield 34
Clay Center 70, Minneapolis 32
Colby 59, Goodland 41
Columbus 62, Baxter Springs 52
Conway Springs 58, Douglass 47
Council Grove 52, Osage City 33
Cunningham 51, Burrton 28
Derby 51, Newton 23
DeSoto 45, Spring Hill 40
Dighton 40, Wheatland-Grinnell 31
Eudora 34, Paola 33
Fairfield 55, Stafford 27
Fort Scott 48, Coffeyville 37
Frankfort 61, Doniphan West 2
Galena 44, Riverton 21
Garden Plain 58, Belle Plaine 20
Gardner-Edgerton 64, Olathe North 35
Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 62, Pike Valley 39
Goddard 49, Goddard-Eisenhower 21
Goessel 52, Canton-Galva 22
Greeley County 48, Wallace County 42
Halstead 36, Pratt 30
Hartford 34, Southern Coffey 18
Hays 62, Great Bend 53
Hays-TMP-Marian 59, Trego 32
Highland Park 58, Emporia 51, OT
Hillsboro 36, Hoisington 24
Holton 42, Sabetha 31
Hugoton 47, Ulysses 43
Humboldt 57, Fredonia 56
Independence 58, Chanute 43
Inman 26, Bennington 17
Jayhawk Linn 32, Chetopa 26
Jefferson North 52, Jackson Heights 41
Jefferson West 74, Hiawatha 11
KC Piper 75, KC Bishop Ward 7
KC Sumner 53, Atchison 24
Kingman 52, Hesston 50
Kiowa County 42, Pawnee Heights 25
Labette County 63, Pittsburg 33
Lansing 44, Basehor-Linwood 41
Liberal 45, Garden City 21
Little River 48, Centre 31
Louisburg 64, Frontenac 56
Macksville 64, La Crosse 63
Madison/Hamilton 31, Marais des Cygnes Valley 23
Maize 57, Hutchinson 34
Manhattan 55, Shawnee Heights 21
Marion 42, Remington 29
Marysville 61, Concordia 48
McLouth 41, Heritage Christian 36
McPherson 64, Augusta 34
Mission Valley 56, Lyndon 40
Moundridge 55, Ell-Saline 23
Mulvane 37, Clearwater 22
Nemaha Central 53, Wamego 33
Nickerson 68, Smoky Valley 54
Northern Valley 44, Oberlin-Decatur 42
Norton 42, Cambridge, Neb. 27
Olathe East 57, Lawrence 41
Olathe Northwest 59, Leavenworth 46
Olathe South 51, Lawrence Free State 49, OT
Olathe West 52, SM West 51
Olpe 60, Lebo 21
Oskaloosa 49, Maranatha Academy 25
Otis-Bison 48, Kinsley 30
Palco def. Heartland Christian, forfeit
Parsons 50, Girard 40
Pleasant Ridge 45, Maur Hill – Mount Academy 38
Pleasanton 33, Northeast-Arma 25
Pretty Prairie 41, Pratt Skyline 40
Quinter 64, Western Plains-Healy 21
Rawlins County 58, Triplains-Brewster 38
Riverside 48, Troy 18
Rossville 56, Rock Creek 35
Royal Valley 46, Atchison County 44
Rural Vista 42, Elyria Christian 27
Russell 72, Southeast Saline 41
Salina Central 61, Maize South 30
Salina Sacred Heart 43, Republic County 29
Salina South 46, Wichita Campus 32
Scott City 56, Holcomb 32
Sedan 37, West Elk 35
Sedgwick 41, Berean Academy 31
SM Northwest 47, SM North 31
SM South 39, SM East 37
Smith Center 45, Phillipsburg 43
Solomon 61, Wakefield 42
South Central 74, Bucklin 37
South Gray 65, Satanta 39
South Haven 56, Udall 37
Southeast 55, Altoona-Midway 6
Spearville 56, Ness City 30
St. John 52, Ellinwood 24
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 44, Osborne 25
Sterling 61, Hutchinson Trinity 42
Sylvan-Lucas 37, Natoma 13
Tescott 44, Lincoln 39
Thunder Ridge 50, Lakeside 27
Topeka Hayden 49, Topeka 47
Topeka Seaman 51, Topeka West 23
Uniontown 49, Oswego 44
Valley Falls 35, Horton 22
Wabaunsee 61, Silver Lake 35
Washburn Rural 60, Junction City 32
Washington County 52, Onaga 19
Wellington 53, Wichita Collegiate 32
Wellsville 64, Santa Fe Trail 34
Wichita Bishop Carroll 50, Wichita West 15
Wichita East 53, Wichita Heights 36
Wichita Independent 67, Chaparral 36
Wichita Northwest 55, Wichita Southeast 50
Wichita South 38, Kapaun Mount Carmel 20
Wichita Sunrise 46, Pittsburg Colgan 41
Wichita Trinity 62, Medicine Lodge 38
Wilson 55, Chase 29