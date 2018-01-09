Moeder brings more expertise to Sunflower Diversified’s board

Cheri Moeder realizes that Sunflower Diversified Services is an extended family to its clients and is eager to join that family in her new position on the non-profit agency’s board of directors.

Sunflower serves infants, toddlers and adults with developmental delays and disabilities in Barton, Pawnee, Rice, Rush and Stafford counties.

“As an extended family, Sunflower offers a genuine sense of belonging,” Moeder said. “The agency also provides many programs that allow people to be as self-sufficient as possible. All of this is provided in a comfortable and caring atmosphere.

“Serving on the board of directors is a wonderful opportunity to support clients and their families,” she continued. “I’m happy to be part of this great organization that provides vital services throughout central Kansas. In our rural area, Sunflower offers a level of comfort, compassion and concern that isn’t available anywhere else.”

Moeder, La Crosse, is one of three Rush County residents currently serving on the board of directors. The other two are Edmund Oborny, rural Bison, and Cheryl Conard, rural Timken.

“Board members from each of Sunflower’s five counties demonstrate the commitment to meet the needs of each community,” Moeder said. “The challenges, and the services to meet those challenges, can vary from county to county.

“A diverse representation on the board allows Sunflower to focus on these varying needs,” she added. “My goal is to provide whatever experience and expertise I can to help Sunflower meet its goals.”

Currently, Moeder is the Pathways Grant Coordinator at Clara Barton Hospital in Hoisington. However, she spent most of her career in marketing and corporate communications at CPI Qualified Plan Consultants (now CUNA Mutual Retirement Services).

Jon Prescott, Sunflower executive director, said Moeder brings much-needed expertise to the board.

“It is so important to have board members with experience in areas such as managed care, governmental affairs, banking, accounting, operational law, medical services, finance and social media,” Prescott said. “Cheri joins our team with expertise that we didn’t yet offer on the board.

“With her background in marketing, Internet business and grant writing, she is a great addition to our board.”