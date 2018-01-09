Kan. man wounded by police transferred from hospital to jail

SEDGWICK COUNTY— A 21-year-old man who was wounded after a police chase in which he was accused of shooting at officers has been booked into jail.

The man identified as Elijah Martinez was booked Monday on suspicion of attempted capital murder and other charges.

The chase began Dec. 27 after a witness spotted the man and a woman stealing mail and called 911, according to Wichita police Lt. Todd Ojile.

A police officer went inside a business, where the suspect shot at the officer. Police say the officer got outside and that the man stole a truck.

A chase ensued, and police say the man fired more shots before two officers returned fire. The suspect was struck in his lower jaw and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Martinez has two previous convictions for burglary, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.