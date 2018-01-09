Former Great Bend Mayor says the past 18 years were enjoyable, except for the end

Being mayor of a city is about far more than Christmas tree lightings, ribbon cuttings, and showing up on meeting nights. Dr. Mike Allison knows firsthand that being mayor is not always an enjoyable position to serve.

Allison’s 18-year span as Great Bend Mayor concluded Monday afternoon after newly-elected Joe Andrasek took the seat to finish the meeting.

Allison mentioned he enjoyed the majority of the time as mayor except the past few months and also stood up for his friend and former City Administrator Howard Partington.

Howard Partington Audio

Allison is referring to the former Great Bend Police Chief Cliff Couch chaos that started last summer that resulted in Couch’s resignation, Partington’s early retirement, and council member Wayne Henneke’s resignation. Allison publicly stood by Partington and commented at a previous council meeting that Couch was not a good external hire in 2015. Just part of issue was Partington mentioned Couch did not follow an order that he handed down and Couch accused Partington of misconduct.

The second half of 2017 was not easy for any council member or Allison as the drama unfolded, but Allison says he tried to stay the course throughout the turmoil that led the community and council to pick sides.

Howard Partington Audio

Allison announced his decision to not run for reelection in May of 2017, about a month before the Couch drama started to unfold. The dentist by trade, retired and sold his dental practice and wanted to “retire” from mayor as well.

Andrasek started his two-year term Monday along with four new council members.