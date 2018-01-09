Final AP College Football Poll

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press final college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pv

1. Alabama (57) 13-1 1521 4

2. Georgia 13-2 1454 3

3. Oklahoma 12-2 1374 2

4. Clemson 12-2 1292 1

5. Ohio St. 12-2 1286 5

6. UCF (4) 13-0 1248 10

7. Wisconsin 13-1 1194 6

8. Penn St. 11-2 1120 9

9. TCU 11-3 974 13

10. Auburn 10-4 917 7

11. Notre Dame 10-3 857 14

12. Southern Cal 11-3 839 8

13. Miami 10-3 769 11

14. Oklahoma St. 10-3 758 17

15. Michigan St. 10-3 705 18

16. Washington 10-3 668 12

17. Northwestern 10-3 528 20

18. LSU 9-4 368 16

19. Mississippi St. 9-4 359 24

20. Stanford 9-5 336 15

21. South Florida 10-2 267 23

22. Boise St. 11-3 251 25

23. NC State 9-4 232 NR

24. Virginia Tech 9-4 126 22

25. Memphis 10-3 119 19

Others receiving votes: Washington St. 84, South Carolina 46, Iowa St. 36, Army 33, FAU 32, Troy 14, Fresno St. 13, San Diego St. 3, Iowa 2.