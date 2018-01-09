Final AP College Football Poll

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press final college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Pv
1. Alabama (57) 13-1 1521 4
2. Georgia 13-2 1454 3
3. Oklahoma 12-2 1374 2
4. Clemson 12-2 1292 1
5. Ohio St. 12-2 1286 5
6. UCF (4) 13-0 1248 10
7. Wisconsin 13-1 1194 6
8. Penn St. 11-2 1120 9
9. TCU 11-3 974 13
10. Auburn 10-4 917 7
11. Notre Dame 10-3 857 14
12. Southern Cal 11-3 839 8
13. Miami 10-3 769 11
14. Oklahoma St. 10-3 758 17
15. Michigan St. 10-3 705 18
16. Washington 10-3 668 12
17. Northwestern 10-3 528 20
18. LSU 9-4 368 16
19. Mississippi St. 9-4 359 24
20. Stanford 9-5 336 15
21. South Florida 10-2 267 23
22. Boise St. 11-3 251 25
23. NC State 9-4 232 NR
24. Virginia Tech 9-4 126 22
25. Memphis 10-3 119 19
Others receiving votes: Washington St. 84, South Carolina 46, Iowa St. 36, Army 33, FAU 32, Troy 14, Fresno St. 13, San Diego St. 3, Iowa 2.