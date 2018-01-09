County elects to fix own flat tires

The Barton County Landfill isn’t getting into the tire changing business but in the future they will be able to fix their own flat tires without leaving landfill property.

Commissioners Monday authorized the expenditure of $6,200 to purchase tire changing and repair equipment that County Operations Manager Phil Hathcock says should save time and money for the landfill moving forward.

The equipment that will be purchased includes a 50-inch capacity tire changer and a digital wheel balancer with a data wand entry. Hathcock says the equipment will also allow landfill staff to perform tire maintenance on site.

The $6,200 purchase will come from the solid waste budget, a budget that does not include tax dollars since the landfill is funded by user fees.