Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (1/8)

BOOKED: Kimberly Murphy of Partridge for Barton County District Court case for possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, bond set in lieu of $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Kyle Stroud of Great Bend on BTDC case for possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, DUI, MIP, no DL, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Kirk Jackson of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $804.86 cash or 60 days in jail.

BOOKED: Jorie Garrett of Springfield, MO on KHP case for possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, transport of open container, catch and release.

BOOKED: Guillermo Garcia of Hutchinson on GBMC for failure to appear, bond set at $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Jonathan Stemm of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for forgery and theft by deception, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Jerimia Thatcher of Wichita on a Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, no bond.

BOOKED: Eric Duerksen of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court warrant for fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving while attempting to flee or elude, driving while license cancelled, reckless driving, speeding, two counts of improper turn signal, and nine counts of stop sign violation, bond set at $5,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Kimberly Murphy of Partridge for Barton County District Court case for possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia after posting $2,500 bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Kirk Jackson of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt of court after posting a $804.86 cash bond.

RELEASED: Jorie Garrett of Springfield, MO on KHP case for possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, transport open container, catch and release.

RELEASED: Guillermo Garcia of Hutchinson on GBMC warrant with a $500 surety through Ace Bail Bonding.