Veteran members step down from Great Bend’s school board

It was a newly aligned school board as the USD 428 Board of Education conducted their first meeting of 2018 Monday night at the District Education Center in Great Bend. Before the board went through the agenda items, USD 428 Superintendent Khris Thexton recognized the three parting members for their service.

Joyce Carter, Dr. Larry Kutina, and Kevin Mauler were all on the board before Thexton arrived to Great Bend.

Khris Thexton Audio

Mauler was voted to the board since 2003 and acted as president one year. Carter was on the board starting in 2009 and served two years as board president. Kutina has also been on the board since 2009.

All three of them echoed the comments of Kutina that the district is good shape.

Larry Kutina Audio

Deanna Essmiller, Jacquie Disque, and Don Williams were the top three vote getters in the November election and experienced their first meeting Monday night. The newly elected members are joined on the board by Cheryl Rugan, Chris Umphres, Susan Young, and Lori Reneau.