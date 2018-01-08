Police identify Kansas woman killed in 16-hour standoff

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Topeka police have identified a woman who was found dead inside an apartment after a 16-hour standoff with law enforcement officials as 33-year-old Tiffany Montalvo, of Eudora.

According to a media release form Lt. Colleen Stuart, Montalvo and 33-year-old Juan Lucio, of Topeka, died during the standoff. They were found dead Friday after police sent chemicals into the home.

A preliminary investigation indicates the deaths were a murder-suicide, according to Stuart. It will take weeks to complete toxicology reports for Lucio and Montalvo.

No officers were injured during the incident.