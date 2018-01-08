Man convicted on drug charges in Ellis Co. back in NW Kan. jail

PHILLIPS COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a northwest Kansas man on drug and driving charges.

Just after 12:10 p.m.Saturday, a Phillips County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a vehicle speeding through the community of Glade.

Upon stopping the vehicle, it was determined the driver, Brandon J. Rietcheck, 28, Collyer, had a suspended driver’s license. After Rietcheck was taken into custody, drugs and drug paraphernalia were discovered in the vehicle.

Rietcheck is currently housed in the Phillips County Jail and pending charges include speeding, driving while license suspended, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no drug tax stamp.

He has a previous conviction for drugs in Ellis County.