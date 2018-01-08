Kan. man killed in Az. officer-involved shooting headed to spiritual retreat

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — A family attorney says a man killed in an Arizona shooting involving a U.S. Forest Service law enforcement officer had been headed to a spiritual retreat.

The family attorney Matt Bretz says 51-year-old Tyler Miller, of Hutchinson apparently lost control of his pickup truck Friday as he was driving on a curvy mountain road, went off the road and hit a large rock. Bretz says the father of four was shot after getting out of his vehicle, although it’s unclear what happened beforehand. Bretz says the FBI indicated Miller wasn’t armed.

SR 89A closed between Sedona and the switchbacks for a police situation. Please use alt. routes. #aztraffic — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) January 6, 2018

The FBI said the shooting occurred on U.S. 89A in Oak Creek Canyon north of Sedona but released no information on circumstances of the shooting. Sedona is 100 miles north of Phoenix.