GREAT BEND–John Wilson Crawford, 79, died Sunday, January 7, 2018, at his home in Great Bend. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 10, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home, with Pastor Larry Schumacher. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Tuesday, with the family receiving friends from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., and 9:00 a.m. to service time, Wednesday, all at Bryant Funeral Home. A memorial fund had been established with Golden Belt Humane Society, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

