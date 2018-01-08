Wounded Kan. officer is home from hospital; suspects’s bond increased

MANHATTAN – The Riley County Police Department officer who was injured when responding to a domestic disturbance has been treated and released from the hospital.

According to a media release from the RCPD, Sergeant Pat Tiede was shot after responding to the report of a domestic situation at a home in the 3700 block of Hawthorne Woods Circle. Sergeant Tiede received a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He is currently continuing his recovery at home.

Sergeant Tiede is an 18 year veteran of the department, presently serving in the Patrol Division. He and his family would like to thank the community for the outpouring of support and concern that has been shown during this time. Police asked the public to respect the privacy of Sgt. Tiede and his family as they continue to heal physically and emotionally.

The shooting suspected identified as 38-year-old Mark Jason Harrison is jailed on a $4,000,000 Bond on requested charges of attempted capital murder, according to a media release from the RCPD. Authorities on Saturday listed the bond at $2,000,000

Harrison worked as a research associate at K-State, according to the university web site.

Authorities arrested Harrison at approximately 3 p.m. after he surrendered to authorities following the barricade incident.