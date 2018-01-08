Great Bend man held on $100K bond after traffic stop

BARTON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges.

Just before 1p.m. Sunday, deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Northwest 50 Road and Northwest 20 Avenue, near the City of Great Bend, according to a media release.

The officer identified the driver of the vehicle as 38-year-old Jason Sohm, Great Bend, a known suspect who is driving while revoked.

During the course of the traffic stop officers became aware of circumstances that indicated the suspect may be in possession of controlled substances. A K-9 officer was called from the Stafford Police Department leading to the discovery of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Deputies arrested Sohm and transported him to the Barton County Jail on requested charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and driving while revoked. Sohm is currently being held in the Barton County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond.