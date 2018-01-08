GBRC – My Favorite Hat Contest

Let’s celebrate National Hat Day on January 15, 2018 by showing off your favorite hat or cap. Everyone has a hat that they just love to wear. It may be your Red Hat, the hat you would wear to the Kentucky Derby, your number one sports team cap, a silly hat or just a hat that feels good on your head. If you have a hat like that, put it on your head, take a photo of it and e-mail it to gfitzpatrick@gbrec.net. Please enter “Favorite Hat” in the subject line. One entry per person. The contest will run through noon on January 17, 2018.

The photos will be posted on the GBRC Facebook site (www.facebook/greatbendrec) January 19 through noon on January 22. The winners will be determined by the most likes received. Winners will be announced by January 23. The first-place entry will receive a $20 Great Bend Chamber gift certificate and the second-place entry will receive a $10 Great Bend Chamber gift certificate donated by the Great Bend Recreation Commission.

For more information call the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755 ext. 2 or e-mail us at recreation@gbrec.net.