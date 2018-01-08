Dale Francis Stoecklein passed away at his home in Denver, Colo., on Dec. 25, 2017. He was 56. Born on Aug. 25, 1961, in Colby, Dale was the fifth of nine children of Theodore and Pauline (Wirtz) Stoecklein.

After graduating from Colby High School in 1979, Dale received an associate’s degree from Colby Community College, followed by a bachelor’s degree from Kansas State University. In the years that followed, Dale made his home in many places throughout the country, including Oklahoma, Philadelphia, Orlando, and Denver.

Dale discovered that he had a unique gift for working with people, listening to their issues and needs, and making them feel important. He recently earned a national award for being one of the top customer relations representatives with IKEA.

There is a lot that Dale loved.

He loved spending hours exploring libraries. He loved watching baseball. He loved karate. He loved to laugh. He loved being an uncle. And he loved being one of those Stoecklein kids growing up in Colby—running barefoot on the hot sidewalks to the local pool, getting his fishing line tangled with those of his brothers, playing all sports and excelling especially in competitive swimming, and posing for photos with his brothers and sisters under the big tree in the backyard.

There is a lot that Dale loved. And there are a lot who loved Dale. We miss you, brother.

He is survived by his brothers Mike of Lakeville, Minn., Mark of Seattle, Wash., Paul of Idyllwild, Calif., and Fr. Ted of Great Bend; his sister Mary Disberger of Wamego; and many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Kenneth and David, and sister Linda Holzhuter.

Funeral services and inurnment are planned for later in the spring in Great Bend. The date is yet to be determined but will be close to the opening of baseball season, which was a Holy Day of Obligation for Dale. Memorials are requested to the Dale Stoecklein funeral expense fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home. Visit bryantfh.net to leave condolences for the family.