Barton County will remain members of the KAC and KLPG

Barton County Commissioner’s voted unanimously Monday to remain members of the Kansas Association of Counties and the Kansas Legislative Policy Group. While membership does have its privileges, it also comes with a price tag. Membership to the KAC will cost the county $6,125.00, an increase of just over $84.00 from last year. Membership to the KLPG is $5,009.00. Commissioner Alicia Straub serves as Treasurer for the KLPG and urged fellow Commissioner’s to renew membership in 2018.

Alicia Straub Audio

Kenny Schremmer voted for continued membership in both the KAC and KLPG but says that may not be the case in the future.

Kenny Schremmer Audio

For the second straight year the county voted not to be a member of the League of Kansas Municipalities. The annual membership fee for that organization would have cost the county $1,044.53.