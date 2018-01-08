Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (1/5)

1/5

BOOKED: Linda Fernandez on BTDC warrant for possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, bond is $10,000 C/S. Parole violation with $5,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Crystal Renay Horton of Wichita on Barton County District case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and DWS, bond set in lieu of $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Juana Flores of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Jerry Hampton of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for aggravated assault with a bond set at $20,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Carlton Edwards of Ellinwood on Ellinwood Police Department’s case for distribution of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia with a bond set at $50,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Cody Day of Great Bend on Barton County District Court for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Nicloas Clenney of Russell on Russell County District Court warrant for arrest and detain for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: James Cline of Ellinwood on Barton County District Court serve sentence.

BOOKED: Nash Karst of Russell on a Russell County District Court warrant for probation violation, bond set at no bond.

BOOKED: Ricky Bryant of Hoisington on a Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Ralph Tuey Jr. of Great Bend on Stafford County District Court serve sentence.

RELEASED: Kevin Aumiller on a Great Bend Municipal Court case for a serve sentence.

RELEASED: Nicloas Clenney of Russell.

RELEASED: Nash Karst of Russell to Russell County Sheriff.

1/6

BOOKED: Jason Bitter of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt of court indirect, bond set at $862.50 cash only. GBPD case for obstruction, bond set at $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR bond.

BOOKED: James W. Kirk of Chase on BTDC warrant for felony domestic battery, bond set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Dustin Korbe of Hays on BTDC case for possession of marijuana, bond set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Matthew Booth of Hays on BTDC case for DUI, bond set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Caitlin Detter-Alexander of Hoisington on a Barton County District Court case for unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, bond set at $100,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Rodney Miller of Dodge City on Barton County District Court case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, bond set in lieu of $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Jebediah Detter of Hoisington on a Barton County District Court case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: John Slate of Ionia on Barton County District Court case for DUI, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: James W. Kirk of Chase posted a $2,500 surety bond through TNT Bail Bonding on BTDC case for felony domestic battery.

RELEASED: Matthew Booth of Hays on BTDC case for DUI after posting a $2,500 surety bond.

RELEASED: Dustin Korbe of Hays on BTDC case for possession of marijuana after posting a $2,500 C/S through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Juana Flores of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for serve sentence after serving.

RELEASED: Jason Bitter of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court after posting $862.50 cash. GBMC case for interference with LEO after posting $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

1/7

BOOKED: Courtney Clark of Great Bend for GBMC case for no current insurance, expired tag, bond set in lieu of $500 C/S or 48 hours.

BOOKED: Lloyd Wood of Great Bend on GBPD case for DUI, bond set at $1,000 C/S or a 48-hour OR bond.

BOOKED: Elizabeth Barber of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set in lieu of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Jason Sohm of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, driving while suspended, and possession of paraphernalia, bond set in lieu of $100,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Courtney Clark of Great Bend for GBMC case for no current insurance, expired tag, posted bond of $500 C/S through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Lloyd Wood of Great Bend on GBPD case for DUI, posted $1,000 C/S through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Ralph Tuey Jr. of Great Bend on Stafford County District Court serve sentence.

RELEASED: John Slate of Ionia on Barton County District Court case for DUI.

RELEASED: JB Brown on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Cody Day of Great Bend on Barton County District Court for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Elizabeth Barber of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, posted bond through TNT.

RELEASED: James Cline of Ellinwood on Barton County District Court serve sentence.

RELEASED: Laken Shelor of Great Bend on Central Kansas Community Corrections serve sentence.