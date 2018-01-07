Sunday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Marcus Mariota led Tennessee to three second-half touchdowns, incredibly throwing one of his TD passes to himself, and the Titans rallied from a 21-3 halftime hole to beat Kansas City 22-21 for their first playoff win in 14 years. The come-from-behind win also denied the Chiefs their first home playoff win in nearly a quarter century.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – Devonte Graham scored 28 points with eight straight free throws in the final 2 minutes and No. 10 Kansas held on for an 88-84 victory over No. 16 TCU. Vladimir Brodziansky had eight straight points for TCU to tie the game at 77-all before Marcus Garrett’s two tiebreaking free throws put the Jayhawks ahead to stay.

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) – Keenan Evans scored 27 points and No. 18 Texas Tech beat Kansas State 74-58 to back up that big win at Kansas earlier in the week. The Red Raiders led throughout against K-State. They are 3-0 in the Big 12, and haven’t trailed in a conference game this season. That includes their first-ever win at Allen Fieldhouse.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) – Jeffrey Carroll scored 24 points and Kendall Smith added a season-high 20 to help Oklahoma State defeat Iowa State 96-87 in overtime. It was the first Big 12 victory for new coach Mike Boynton and snapped Iowa State’s 10-game win streak against the Cowboys. Tavarius Shine scored 15 points and Mitchell Solomon added 14 points and nine rebounds for Oklahoma State.

WACO, Texas (AP) – Jo Lual-Acuil and Manu Lecomte each had 17 points and Baylor beat Texas 69-60 to avoid an 0-3 start in Big 12 Conference play. The Bears led for good after Lecomte made a 3-pointer just more than 3 minutes into the second half to break a 44-all tie. Jase Febres led Texas with 18 points, but all of the freshman’s scoring came before halftime. Mohamed Bamba had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Longhorns.

National Headlines

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The Atlanta Falcons never trailed in knocking off the Los Angeles Rams 26-13 in Saturday’s NFC wild-card game. Matt Ryan threw for 218 yards and hit Julio Jones for an eight-yard TD with 5:48 remaining. Jones caught nine passes for 94 yards as Atlanta’s offense dominated time of possession.

UNDATED (AP) – Second-ranked Duke and No. 5 Xavier were beaten on Saturday. Omer Yurtseven had 16 points and North Carolina State shot 55 percent in the second half of a 96-85 stunner against the Blue Devils. Kyron Cartwright’s 19 points, nine assists and four steals led Providence to an 81-72 home win against the Musketeers.

UNDATED (AP) – The NBA’s current conference leaders were among Saturday’s winners. The Golden State Warriors picked up their fourth straight win as Stephen (STEH’-fehn) Curry shot 8-for-16 from 3-point range while pouring in a season-high 45 points before sitting out the fourth quarter of a 121-105 rout of the Clippers in Los Angeles. The Boston Celtics rallied for their sixth consecutive win as Jayson Tatum had a driving dunk and a 3-pointer on consecutive late possessions to lift Boston past the Nets 87-85 in Brooklyn.

OTTAWA (AP) – The Tampa Bay Lightning have their first losing streak since Nov. 24 and 25. Ryan Dzingel scored twice and Mark Stone added a goal and two assists in the Ottawa Senators’ 6-3 win against the Lightning. Craig Anderson stopped 45 shots for Ottawa, which has won consecutive games for the first time since mid-December.