Sheriff asks for help to locate Kansas stabbing suspect

GREENWOOD COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a stabbing and still looking for one suspect.

In the early morning hours Saturday, the sheriff’s office responded to a report of a person being stabbed in the Greenwood county community of Madison, according to a social media report.

Preliminary investigation indicated the person had in fact been stabbed by another individual, Harvey Burris.

The injured party was transported to the hospital in Emporia and the suspect remained at large.

Later Saturday, further investigation was conducted at the building and a search warrant for the property was served in an attempt to recover evidence and locate the suspect.

During the execution of the search warrant, one of the named individuals in the incident pulled up to the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody for charges stemming from the incident and a passenger in the vehicle was arrested for drug offenses.

Deputies did not locate Harvey Burris during the search. He has two previous convictions for aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information pertaining to the location of Burris is encouraged to contact the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office