Panthers 2nd at Salina South

Three Great Bend Panther Wrestlers picked up first place finishes Saturday at the Salina South Invitational.

Drew Liles (113), George Weber (132), and Gage Fritz (152) won their weight classes with Carsyn Schooler (120) picking up a second place finish.

As a team, the Panthers finished a distant second to Salina Central.

The Panthers return to action Thursday when they travel to Garden City for a WAC dual with the Buffaloes that begins at 6:00 p.m.

Salina Inviational Team Results

1. Salina Central 162.0

2. Great Bend 126.5

3. Junction City 109.0

4. Colby 97.5

5. Plainville 96.0

6. Salina South 93.5

7. Ottawa 58.5

Great Bend Results

106: Brantley Baldwin (Great Bend) – 3rd

Round 1 – Kael Lane (Ottawa) over Brantley Baldwin (Great Bend) (Dec 6-2)

Round 2 – Slade Adam (Salina-Central HS) over Brantley Baldwin (Great Bend) (Fall 0:42)

113: Drew Liles (Great Bend) – 1st

Round 2 – Drew Liles (Great Bend) over Caleb Wiedeman (Salina-Central HS) (Fall 1:25)

Round 3 – Drew Liles (Great Bend) over Wyatt Tubbs (Colby) (Fall 2:43)

Round 4 – Drew Liles (Great Bend) over Caleb Copeland (Salina-South) (MD 11-0)

Round 5 – Drew Liles (Great Bend) over Richard Blevins (Ottawa) (For.)

120: Carsyn Schooler (Great Bend) – 2nd

Carsyn Schooler (Great Bend) over Zane Thorton (Junction City) (Fall 3:51)

Round 1 – Carsyn Schooler (Great Bend) over Santiago Gonzales (Junction City) (Fall 5:06)

Round 2 – Carsyn Schooler (Great Bend) over Justin Zwigart (Salina-South) (Dec 7-0)

Round 3 – Carsyn Schooler (Great Bend) over Jake Reed (Colby) (TB-1 4-1)

1st Place Match – Julion Falco (Salina-Central HS) over Carsyn Schooler (Great Bend) (Dec 4-0)

126: Skylar Burkes (Great Bend) – 5th

Skylar Burkes (Great Bend) over Gabe Kerns (Plainville) (For.)

Round 1 – Matthew Whitton (Junction City) over Skylar Burkes (Great Bend) (TF 18-3 5:40)

Round 2 – Drew Burgoon (Salina-Central HS) over Skylar Burkes (Great Bend) (Fall 1:54)

5th Place Match – Skylar Burkes (Great Bend) over I Kennington (Ottawa) (Fall 3:34)

132: George Weber (Great Bend) – 1st

George Weber (Great Bend) over Isaiah Harder (Salina-Central HS) (MD 11-0)

Round 1 – George Weber (Great Bend) over Bryson Metcalf (Colby) (Fall 4:29)

Round 2 – George Weber (Great Bend) over Payton Lee (Ottawa) (Fall 0:31)

Round 3 – George Weber (Great Bend) over Brandon Fiedler (Wichita-West) (Dec 6-1)

1st Place Match – George Weber (Great Bend) over Max Bazan (Junction City) (Dec 4-0)

138: Braxton Schooler (Great Bend) – 7th

Round 1 – Logan Roether (Junction City) over Braxton Schooler (Great Bend) (TF 17-2 6:00)

Round 3 – Levi Sutton (Salina-Central HS) over Braxton Schooler (Great Bend) (Dec 7-3)

Round 4 – Kurt Schroeder (Colby) over Braxton Schooler (Great Bend) (Dec 12-5)

Round 5 – Braxton Schooler (Great Bend) over Alex Hemans (Wichita-West) (Fall 2:22)

7th Place Match – Braxton Schooler (Great Bend) over Talon Morris (Ottawa) (Fall 1:26)

145: Alex Randolph (Great Bend) – 5th

Alex Randolph (Great Bend) over Daniel Atkins (Salina-South) (Fall 0:31)

Round 1 – Nate Normandin (Plainville) over Alex Randolph (Great Bend) (Dec 11-9)

Round 2 – Derrek Sherwood (Salina-South) over Alex Randolph (Great Bend) (Fall 3:37)

Round 3 – Alex Randolph (Great Bend) over Konnor Griffin (Colby) (Fall 0:57)

5th Place Match – Alex Randolph (Great Bend) over Aden Basgall (Colby) (Fall 2:22)

152: Gage Fritz (Great Bend) – 1st

Gage Fritz (Great Bend) over Jared Parenti (Ottawa) (Dec 12-5)

Round 1 – Gage Fritz (Great Bend) over Chase McCullough (Plainville) (Fall 1:18)

Round 2 – Gage Fritz (Great Bend) over Derrick Zwigart (Salina-South) (Fall 1:56)

Round 3 – Gage Fritz (Great Bend) over Russell Wilkey (Junction City) (MD 9-1)

1st Place Match – Gage Fritz (Great Bend) over Sean Rall (Colby) (Dec 5-2)

160: Jeffrey Spragis (Great Bend) – 3rd

Round 2 – Samuel Rushin (Wichita-West) over Jeffrey Spragis (Great Bend) (Fall 0:35)

Round 3 – Jeffrey Spragis (Great Bend) over Daidrien Aho (Ottawa) (Dec 8-7)

Round 4 – Jeffrey Spragis (Great Bend) over Isaac Beckman (Salina-South) (Fall 3:03)

Round 5 – Jeffrey Spragis (Great Bend) over Peyton Rathbun (Plainville) (Fall 2:59)

3rd Place Match – Jeffrey Spragis (Great Bend) over Cayman Munson (Salina-Central HS) (MD 10-2)

170: Eli Witte (Great Bend) – 5th

Eli Witte (Great Bend) over Logan Spielman (Ottawa) (Fall 0:00)

Round 1 – Sadiki Smith (Junction City) over Eli Witte (Great Bend) (Dec 9-2)

Round 2 – Noah Hansen (Plainville) over Eli Witte (Great Bend) (Fall 1:41)

Round 3 – Eli Witte (Great Bend) over Mason Swanson (Ottawa) (For.)

5th Place Match – Eli Witte (Great Bend) over Caio Lemos (Wichita-West) (TF 22-5 4:52)

182: Jacob Meeks (Great Bend) – 3rd

Round 1 – Jacob Meeks (Great Bend) over Tayton Webb (Wichita-West) (Fall 0:00)

Round 2 – Terrance Adeleye (Junction City) over Jacob Meeks (Great Bend) (SV-1 11-6)

Round 3 – Taylon Peters (Salina-Central HS) over Jacob Meeks (Great Bend) (Fall 0:45)

Round 4 – Jacob Meeks (Great Bend) over Eric Gomez (Ottawa) (Fall 2:43)

Round 5 – Jacob Meeks (Great Bend) over Hagan Booi (Colby) (Fall 2:57)

195: Ever Chavez (Great Bend) – 5th

Round 1 – Brett Ferguson (Ottawa) over Ever Chavez (Great Bend) (Fall 1:05)

Round 2 – Seandale DeShazer (Wichita-West) over Ever Chavez (Great Bend) (Dec 8-3)

Round 3 – Ryan Junkermeir (Plainville) over Ever Chavez (Great Bend) (Fall 1:21)

Round 5 – Arturo Chavez (Junction City) over Ever Chavez (Great Bend) (Fall 5:31)

220: Andrew Wettengel (Great Bend) – DNP

Round 1 – Leon Dixon (Wichita-West) over Andrew Wettengel (Great Bend) (Dec 6-2)

Round 3 – Christian Davison (Salina-South) over Andrew Wettengel (Great Bend) (Dec 4-2)

Round 4 – Kenson Henderson (Junction City) over Andrew Wettengel (Great Bend) (Fall 0:37)

Round 5 – Antonio Espinosa (Ottawa) over Andrew Wettengel (Great Bend) (MD 10-1)

285: Barrett Lutt (Great Bend) – 5th

Round 1 – Christian Mendez (Salina-South) over Barrett Lutt (Great Bend) (Fall 4:27)

Round 2 – James Morrow (Salina-Central HS) over Barrett Lutt (Great Bend) (Fall 0:17)

Round 3 – Barrett Lutt (Great Bend) over Christian Ostrom (Plainville) (Fall 2:41)

Round 4 – Matt Wienke (Junction City) over Barrett Lutt (Great Bend) (Fall 2:34)

Round 5 – Chase Hempel (Ottawa) over Barrett Lutt (Great Bend) (For.)