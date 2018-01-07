Monday USD 428 Board of Education Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING

January 8, 2018 5:00 p.m.

SPECIAL REGOGNITION OF OUTGOING BOARD MEMBERS Mr. Thexton

• Appreciation to the Retiring Board Members

A sincere thank you is extended to Joyce Carter, Dr. Larry Kutina, and Kevin Mauler for their past service on the USD 428 Board of Education.

1. CALL TO ORDER Mr. Umphres

President Chris Umphres calls the meeting to order. The Board welcomes Jacquie Disque, Deanna Essmiller, and Don Williams as elected Board of Education members. Each has signed an Oath of Office at the office of the Barton County Clerk.

1.1 Roll Call

1.2 Adoption of Agenda

1.3 Recognition of Visitors

1.4 Request to Speak Reminder

• Persons may present ideas or concerns regarding USD 428. The Board will take no action at this meeting. Such items will be referred to the appropriate administrator(s) for future information and researched and reported back to the Board at a later meeting. Personalities and behavior of employees are not to be presented during this period but are to be reported to the employee’s immediate supervisor. The president shall determine the amount of time to be spent for citizen participation.

1.5 Citizen’s Open Forum

2. RECOGNITIONS / ACHIEVEMENTS Mr. Umphres

3. COMMUNICATIONS Mr. Umphres

• Board Members’ Comments

• Citizens Open Forum

• USD 428 Education Foundation

• Written Communications / Correspondence

5. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

A. Second Reading of GBHS Program of Studies Book Mr. Umphres

6. NEW BUSINESS

A. Fundraiser Requests for 2017-2018 Mr. Umphres

To fulfill plans for organizations’ fundraising during the 2018-2019 year, the administration has received specific requests (timing and types of fundraisers) from the schools’ parent-organization representatives for BOE consideration. The administration recommends approval.

B. First Reading of School Calendars Mr. Umphres

Development of the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 school calendars are in process, and drafts are being presented for BOE review and input.

C. First Reading of BOE Policy Mr. Umphres

BOE members are receiving copies of the following policies, which are being presented as first readings. The policy will be returned to the BOE at a subsequent meeting for action.

Revision BCBK Executive Session

D. Approval of Bid of Skid Steer Track Loader Mr. Umphres

Two bids were received for a 2017 John Deer 317G Compact Track Loader for the Maintenance department. Administration recommends approval to purchase.

E. Bid District Vehicle Mr. Umphres

The administration requests BOE approval to release bids to replace a 4×2 ¾ Ton, standard cab Pickup Truck for the Maintenance Department.

7. ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENT REPORT Mr. Umphres / Mr. Popp

A. Public School Works Training

Public School Works Training System has been implemented January 1, 2018. All employees are completing required training.

B. MTSS Data Review

The Professional Learning Communities (PLC) across the district have been meeting to review benchmarking data and place students in appropriate interventions.

C. Recruitment Season

It is now the start of recruitment for teachers. Principals will be attending recruitment fairs across the state and into other states. This is an ongoing process that our principals have been very successful with in the past. Hopefully that trend will continue.

D. Curriculum Meeting Minutes

Curriculum Steering Committee: 12/5/17 and 1/2/18.

Professional Development Council (PDC) minutes: 12/4/17

8. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT Mr. Umphres / Mr. Thexton

A. Governmental Relations Seminar in Topeka – January 11-12, 2018

B. Building and Grounds Update

C. Board Member Representatives

Two committees need board member representatives from vacancies from retiring board members.

Dr. Larry Kutina was a member of the Insurance Committee, which meets once or twice per year to discuss district health insurance. Joyce Carter was a member of the Interest Based Bargaining (IBB) Committee, which meets in the spring for licensed employee negotiations.

D. Approval of Contributions

-An anonymous donor wishes to donate $100 to Dawn Galusha, teacher at GBHS, for classroom use.

-The Golden Belt Community Foundation wishes to donate $1,000 to the Student Council at GB High School to be used for Community Service day, which is planned for April 25, 2018.

-Insurance Planning, Inc. wishes to donate $500 to USD 428 Gifts and Grants fund.

-The Golden Belt Community Foundation wishes to donate $110.92 from Giving Tuesday to Helping Hands Preschool for student use.

-Mark and Melanie Calcara wish to donate $50 to GBHS Athletic department for batteries.

9. FINANCIAL PRESENTATION Mr. Umphres / Mr. Thexton

A. Bills and Financial Reports

10. CONSENT AGENDA Mr. Umphres

A. Approval of BOE Meeting Minutes (December 11, 2017)

B. Acceptance of Bills and Financial Reports

C. Personnel Report

Licensed Teacher Appointment

Mrs. Kerri Batman, Teacher of Family Consumer Science at GB High School

Licensed Nurse Appointment

Mrs. Cassandra Chesney School Nurse at GB High School and Park Elementary

11. UPCOMING MEETING DATES Mr. Umphres

• Governmental Relations Seminar in Topeka: January 11-12, 2018.

• BOE Luncheon Meeting: The next BOE luncheon meeting is scheduled for noon on January 25, 2018 at Riley Elementary School.

12. ADJOURNMENT Mr. Umphres