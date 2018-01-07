Kansas man running from arrest hit by semi on I-70

DICKINSON COUNTY– One person was injured in an accident just before 3p.m. Sunday in Dickinson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Kenworth Semi driven by Jeffrey Monroe Jones, 47, Gore, OK. was eastbound on Interstate 70 three miles west of the Chapman exit.

The semi was moving to the inside and slowing for emergency vehicles.

A pedestrian identified as Andre Levar Murphy, 38, Manhattan was in custody by Dickinson County Deputies and on both knees in the south ditch, according to the KHP. The semi hit Murphy after he stood up and ran across both eastbound lanes of traffic.

Murphy was transported to the hospital in Salina. Jones was not injured. Authorities did not release details on Murphy’s arrest Sunday evening. He has four previous drug convictions in Riley County, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.