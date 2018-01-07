Kan. court affirms conviction, sentence on battery of prison guard

RENO COUNTY — A Kansas inmate who was found guilty on a charge of battery of a law enforcement officer and sentenced to 10 years and two months in prison failed to get any relief from that sentence.

The sentence handed down for 30-year-old Douglas Kling by Judge Trish Rose was affirmed by the Kansas Court of Appeals Friday. Kling had, at one point, asked for a new trial or judgment of acquittal. Both were denied by the judge.

The case centers on in a March 2014 incident. Kling was upset over a prison officer not responding to his demand to file a grievance. He started making noise and began kicking the door of his isolation cell. The officer, Jason Garcia, says he tried to get Kling to calm down. When Kling wouldn’t calm down, the officer opened the cell door. That’s when the confrontation started with Kling trying to leave the cell. Garcia says he was struck a number of times by Kling, including in the nose.

At trial Kling chose to represent himself with the assistance of a public defender.

Kling is also serving time for convictions out of Marshall County for attempted murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and criminal threat. He also has a conviction for burglary out of Nemaha County. Before sentencing, Kling was looking at his first chance for parole in November 2040, but now, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections website, his first opportunity for parole is 2049.