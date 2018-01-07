Extension Program on Freezer Meals from the Meat Case

By Linda K. Beech, Cottonwood District Extension Agent, Family and Consumer Sciences

It’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the number of choices offered in the grocer’s meat case with all the different cuts, marketing claims, packaging types, weights, and prices.

The Cottonwood Extension District will host “Freezer Meals From the Meat Case” on Monday, January 22, 6:30-8:00 pm at Messiah Lutheran Church, 2000 Main in Hays.

Join this Extension workshop to learn what the meat labels, cuts and claims mean and to feel confident that you are choosing the safest and most economical meat choices for your family. Instructors will be Jamie Rathbun and Erin Petersilie, area Extension FCS agents.

After the presentation, participants will prepare 2 main dish freezer meals featuring different types of meat. Each meal will serve 4-6 servings and may be cooked in the oven, slow cooker or pressure cooker.

The cost for this workshop is $15 per person and includes a light supper, all training materials, freezer meal ingredients, recipes and instructions. Thanks to Ellis County Farm Bureau for their co-sponsorship of this workshop.

Please register and pay fee no later than Friday, January 19 at the Cottonwood Extension District- Hays Office, 601 Main in Hays, 785-628-9430. There is a minimum and maximum enrollment allowed for this class, so early registration is advised; your registration is considered complete when the fee is paid. Contact Linda Beech, Extension FCS Agent, for questions or more information.