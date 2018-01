2018 Hoisington Cardinal Winter Jam brackets released

** All games but 7th place contests broadcast on 100.7 Eagle Country

Monday 1/15

3:00 #3 Ellsworth Girls vs #6 Victoria

4:45 #3 Ellsworth Boys vs #6 Victoria

6:30 #2 Russell Girls vs #7 Pratt

8:15 #2 LaCrosse Boys vs #7 Pratt

Tuesday 1/16

3:00 #1 Otis-Bison Girls vs #8 Ellinwood

4:45 #1 Otis-Bison Boys vs #8 Ellinwood

6:30 #4 Lacrosse Girls vs #5 Hoisington

8:15 #4 Hoisington Boys vs #5 Russell

Thursday 1/18 (Consolation Bracket)

3:00 Ellsworth/Victoria Girls Loser vs Russell/Pratt Loser

4:45 Ellsworth/Victoria Boys Loser vs LaCrosse/Pratt Loser

6:30 Otis-Bison/Ellinwood Girls Loser vs LaCrosse/Hoisington Loser

8:15 Otis-Bison/Ellinwood Boys Loser vs Russell/Hoisington Loser

Friday 1/19 (Winner’s Bracket Semi’s)

3:00 Ellsworth/Victoria Girls Winner vs Russell/Pratt Winner

4:45 Ellsworth/Victoria Boys Winner vs LaCrosse/Pratt Winner

6:30 Otis-Bison/Ellinwood Girls Winner vs LaCrosse/Hoisington Winner

8:15 Otis-Bison/Ellinwood Boys Winner vs Russell/Hoisington Winner

Championship Saturday 1/20

At Hoisington High School

11:30 Girls 7th Place Game

1:15 Boys 7th Place Game

At Hoisington Activities Center

11:30 Girls 5th Place Game

1:15 Boys 5th Place Game

3:00 Girls 3rd Place Game

4:45 Boys 3rd Place Game

6:30 Girls Championship Game

8:15 Boys Championship Game