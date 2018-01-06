Weekend Weather

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. East wind 10 to 13 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Tonight Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 29. South wind 6 to 10 mph.

Sunday A chance of drizzle before noon. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 46. South southeast wind 5 to 14 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. North northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 54. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Wednesday A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.

Wednesday Night A slight chance of rain before 1am, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 1am and 2am, then a slight chance of snow after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Windy.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 12. Blustery.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 37.