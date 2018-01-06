Weekend Weather

Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. East wind 10 to 13 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Tonight
Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 29. South wind 6 to 10 mph.
Sunday
A chance of drizzle before noon. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 46. South southeast wind 5 to 14 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. North northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 54. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 36.
Wednesday
A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.
Wednesday Night
A slight chance of rain before 1am, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 1am and 2am, then a slight chance of snow after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Windy.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 12. Blustery.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 37.