Suspect in Kan. officer shooting, standoff jailed on $2M Bond

MANHATTAN, KAN. – The suspect in Friday’s shooting and standoff with police in Manhattan is being held on a $2,000,000 Bond. The suspected identified as 38-year-old Mark Jason Harrison is jailed on requested charges of attempted capital murder, according to a media release from the RCPD.

Just after 12:30 p.m., officers with the Riley County Police Department responded to the report of a domestic situation in the 3700 block of Hawthorne Woods Circle. When officers arrived on scene, there was an active shooter situation. One officer was shot and received a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

Additional officers responded to the scene for an adult male barricaded subject. The subject Mark Jason Harrison was taken into custody uninjured shortly before 3 p.m. Friday. He is being held at the Riley County Jail.

In an effort to ensure transparency, RCPD has asked the Kansas Bureau of Investigation to lead the investigation into the shooting of the officer and the discharge of a firearm during the barricade incident. The Riley County Police Department Crime Scene Investigations unit will process the crime scene.