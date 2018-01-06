Sunday Weather

Sunday A chance of freezing drizzle before 9am, then a chance of drizzle between 9am and noon. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 46. South southeast wind 6 to 14 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 55. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. South wind 8 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Wednesday A 30 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

Wednesday Night A chance of rain before midnight, then a chance of rain and snow between midnight and 1am, then a chance of snow after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Windy.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 10. Blustery.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 37.