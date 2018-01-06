Police ID Kansas man found dead following standoff

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating the events surrounding a 16-hour standoff at a Topeka townhouse.

On Friday, Police Lt. Colleen Stuart confirmed the identity of one of two people found dead inside the residence as 33-year-old Juan Lucio of Topeka. Police have not yet released the name of the woman found dead.

Lucio barricaded himself inside the home and fired at first responders throughout the standoff, which began about 10 p.m. Thursday. The standoff ended around 1:30 p.m. Friday. No officers were injured.

Officers found the bodies when they entered the home after firing tear gas inside.

Police rescued another woman spotted waving at officers from a second floor window.

Officers fired no shots during the standoff, according to Stuart.

Lucio had previous convictions for drugs, aggravated assault on law enforcement, aggravated robbery and obstruction, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.