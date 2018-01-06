New Great Bend mayor and leadership takes office Monday

The United States has seen four Presidents serve the country over the span of Dr. Mike Allison’s reign of Great Bend Mayor. Allison was elected mayor in 1999 and has led the governing body for 18 years, winning eight reelections during that span.

A change of mayors happens this afternoon at City Hall with a special Great Bend City Council meeting. Allison chose not to run for reelection and the city voted Joe Andrasek to become his replacement.

Allison entered and exits the position at times with drama circling the community. The dentist was encouraged to run for office at the time Great Bend was debating whether to allow Seaboard Farms to open a hog packing plant in Great Bend. Allison leaves freshly off the controversy that led to former Great Bend Police Chief Cliff Couch’s resignation. After announcing his choice to not run for reelection last May, Allison noted the development of businesses on 10th Street as one of the things he is most proud of during his time as mayor.

In a three-candidate race, Andrasek earned 50 percent of the vote this past November. The business owner operates Charlie’s Place, a bar on Main Street, and Damm Pipe Testing.

Along with Andrasek, four new council members will be sworn into office today at City Hall beginning at 4 p.m. Dan Heath, Jolene Biggs, Cory Urban, and Andrew Scott Erb won their respective elections. Outgoing council members include Dana Dawson, Allene Owen, and Mike Boys.