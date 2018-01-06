Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

Monday, January 8, 2018 – 9:00 a.m. until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Minutes of the January 2, 2018, Regular Meeting are not available.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the media and law enforcement, should be shut off.

II. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS: 13th Month:

-An Accounts Payable Register for the 13th Month, 2017, will be submitted to the Commission. Thirteenth month expenditures include any unpaid bills for a product, service, or utility that has actually been received in 2017.

III. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

IV. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. ELECTION FOR CHAIRMAN AND CHAIRMAN PRO TEM OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS:

-Nominations are in order for the 2018 Commission Chairman and Chairman Pro Tem as is allowed under Kansas Statute 19-219. The Board of County Commissioners consists of Commissioners Don Davis, Homer Kruckenberg, Jennifer Schartz, Kenny Schremmer and Alicia Straub.

B. RESOLUTION 2018-01: Operating Year 2018 – Requesting Waiver Under K.S.A. 75-1120a:

-It is standard procedure to request a waiver of the requirements of K.S.A. 75-1120a relating to the preparation of financial statements and financial reports each year. The basis is that statements prepared in conformity with this statute are of no significant value to Barton County nor to the general public. Matt Patzner, Finance Officer, will provide details.

C. RESOLUTION 2018-02: Designation of the Official County Newspaper:

-Resolution 2018-02 calls for the designation of the official County newspaper. The newspaper selected must meet the qualifications as prescribed by K.S.A. 64-101. To meet this statute, and to best reach the citizens of Barton County, the Commission shall consider the designation of The Tribune. Phil Hathcock, Operations Director, will provide details.

D. KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF COUNTIES: 2018 Membership:

-The Kansas Association of Counties (KAC) has submitted a renewal notice for the 2018 membership. Based on a calculation that includes a base fee, population and valuation, the 2018 dues are $6,209.97. The Association sponsors the annual KAC Conference, various educational meetings throughout the year and lobbies the State and Federal Legislature on behalf of Kansas Counties. New this year is the Webinar Wednesday events. For an additional $50.00, the County would be able to participate in the webinars. Topics include legislation, human resources and other issues. Mr. Hathcock will provide details.

E. KANSAS LEGISLATIVE POLICY GROUP: 2018 Membership:

-The Kansas Legislative Policy Group (KLPG) is a bi-partisan coalition of western Kansas counties with the common interest in the preservation of the counties tax base and retention of local control. The KLPG serves as a policy and decision making body establishing legislative priorities at its annual meeting and providing speakers to address KLPG members about the important topics of the day. At this time, the Commission will consider renewal of the membership, priced at $5,009.97. Mr. Hathcock will provide details.

F. THE LEAGUE OF KANSAS MUNICIPALITIES: 2018 Dues and Subscriptions:

-Barton County has received the 2018 dues and subscriptions billing from The League of Kansas Municipalities. Fees include a research subscription, base fee and one copy of the Kansas Government Journal. Other services include Legislative Advocacy, Municipal Training Institute and Annual Conferences and Events. 2018 dues and subscription billing is $1,044.53. Mr. Hathcock will provide details.

G. SOLID WASTE: Purchase of Tire Maintenance Equipment:

-Landfill management proposes that the County purchase a Ranger R980AT NextGen RimGuard 50” Capacity Tire Changer and a Ranger DST64T Digital Wheel Balancer with DataWand Entry. The equipment would allow Landfill staff to perform tire maintenance on-site. With shipping, total purchase is estimated at no more than $6,200.00. There are monies available in the Solid Waste Budget for this purchase. Mr. Hathcock will provide details.

V. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS: -Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of personnel changes, sign any documentation approved during the agenda meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take place throughout the day.

-County officials may attend the Hoisington Chamber Banquet on Saturday, January 13, 2018. The event, held at the Knights of Columbus, 114 N Main, Hoisington, Kansas, begins with a 6:30 p.m. social time, followed by a dinner and program.

-Barton County Office Buildings will be closed Monday, January 15, 2018, for Martin Luther King Day. The Records Division of the Sheriff’s Office and the Health Department will also be closed. The Landfill will only be open from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. that day. Emergency services will be in normal operation.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

-Subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled:

JANUARY 8, 2018

9:30 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, Operations Director, and Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk

10:00 a.m. – Chamber Updates – Great Bend

10:30 a.m. – Local Road Safety Plan – Barry McManaman, County Engineer, and Darren Williams, County Works Director

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Phil Hathcock, Operations Director, is scheduled for January 11, 2018.

VI. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular business hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments related to County business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be Tuesday, January 16, 2018, at 9:00 a.m.

VII. ADJOURN.