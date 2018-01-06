KBI identifies victims in NW Kansas homicide

GRAHAM COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Graham County Sheriff’s Office have identified the victims of the homicides which occurred in Graham County on Thursday, Jan. 4.

According to a media release, the victims were Efren Mascarenas, Sr., 52, of Penokee, and Christin Cantrell, 28, of Penokee. Both individuals were residing at the residence where they were found. Efren was the father of 29-year-old Efren Mascarenas, Jr. who police sought as a person of interest in the homicides, and who was later found deceased. Christin was his step-sister. The preliminary autopsy of Efren Mascarenas, Jr. revealed he likely died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

This investigation is ongoing. Nothing further will be released at this time.