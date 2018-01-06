Kansas teen dead, 1 hospitalized after crash with semi

MEADE COUNTY — A Kansas teen died in an accident just before 11:30p.m. Friday in Meade County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Honda Accord driven by Robert L. Preston, 17, Garden City, was eastbound attempting a left turn onto County Road 17 from U.S. 54 just west of Meade.

A 2015 Freightliner semi driven by Robert C. Wagner, Two Rivers, WI., struck the Honda on the passenger side and pushed it back to the shoulder. The semi traveled into the ditch.

A passenger in the Honea Luis F. Rivera-Holguin, 18, Meade, was transported to the hospital in Meade where he died.

Preston was transported to Wesley Medical Center. Wagner was not injured. All three were properly restrained at athe time of the accident, according to the KHP.