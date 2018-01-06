Friday High School Basketball Scores

By the Associated Press
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Abilene 60, Marysville 54, OT
Andale 55, Mulvane 21
Ashland 64, Pawnee Heights 47
Augusta 63, El Dorado 35
Basehor-Linwood 36, Tonganoxie 24
Belle Plaine 68, Wichita Independent 35
Beloit 68, Russell 47
Berean Academy 43, Moundridge 42
Bishop Miege 77, Mill Valley 49
Blue Valley 65, BV West 37
Bonner Springs 77, Shawnee Heights 58
Buhler 48, Winfield 32
BV Randolph 65, Frankfort 37
Central Plains 64, Macksville 54
Cheney 66, Douglass 34
Cherryvale 54, Neodesha 51
Chetopa 54, Altoona-Midway 25
Clifton-Clyde 70, Axtell 52
Coffeyville 61, Chanute 45
Colby 61, Hugoton 58
Crest 58, Marmaton Valley 42
Derby 71, Hutchinson 46
DeSoto 57, Eudora 50
Dighton 63, Quinter 48
Dodge City 85, Cimarron 44
Doniphan West 66, Linn 36
Ellsworth 60, Republic County 56
Galena 64, St. Paul 39
Garden City 33 Great Bend 28
Goddard-Eisenhower 48, Salina Central 46
Halstead 57, Smoky Valley 34
Haven 44, Nickerson 38
Hays 74, Liberal 56
Hays-TMP-Marian 74, Ellis 38
Hesston 59, Lyons 18
Hillsboro 71, Larned 49
Holcomb 63, Goodland 45
Holton 49, Atchison 36
Hoxie 66, Greeley County 57
Inman 53, Sedgwick 44
Jefferson North 56, Maur Hill – Mount Academy 53
Jefferson West 58, Royal Valley 47
KC Washington 66, Topeka West 39
Kingman 47, Hoisington 45
La Crosse 73, Western Plains-Healy 20
Labette County 56, Pratt 31
Lawrence 77, Gardner-Edgerton 43
Leavenworth 48, Olathe East 36
Lebo 59, Hartford 56
Lee’s Summit Community Christian, Mo. 73, Maranatha Academy 60
Maize South 77, Andover 70
McPherson 80, Circle 44
Meade 40, Syracuse 36
Medicine Lodge 49, Conway Springs 46
Minneapolis 42, Southeast Saline 38
Nemaha Central 62, Riverside 35
Northern Valley 73, Cheylin 27
Oakley 53, Smith Center 44
Olathe North 46, Lawrence Free State 42
Ottawa 39, Paola 36
Perry-Lecompton 58, Atchison County 20
Phillipsburg 60, Plainville 33
Pleasant Ridge 56, Horton 52, OT
Rawlins County 65, Wallace County 54
Sabetha 48, Hiawatha 39
Sedan 63, Argonia 54
SM North 51, SM East 49, OT
St. Francis 78, Idalia, Colo. 30
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 45, Hill City 33
Topeka 56, Washburn Rural 45
Topeka Hayden 60, Emporia 55
Topeka Seaman 50, Junction City 48
Valley Center 67, Goddard 63
Victoria 41, Otis-Bison 40
Wamego 61, Concordia 35
Wellington 46, Clearwater 37
Wetmore 55, Onaga 30
Wichita Campus 52, Arkansas City 36
Wichita Collegiate 67, Rose Hill 50
Wichita North 86, Wichita Northwest 65
Wichita Southeast 69, Wichita Heights 64
Wichita Trinity 76, Chaparral 28
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Abilene 46, Marysville 43
Andale 55, Mulvane 24
Atchison County 42, Perry-Lecompton 15
Augusta 59, El Dorado 33
Axtell 47, Clifton-Clyde 31
Basehor-Linwood 55, Tonganoxie 24
Beloit 45, Russell 44
Berean Academy 43, Moundridge 25
Blue Valley 44, BV West 35
Bluestem 71, Erie 68
Bucklin 59, Ingalls 50
Buhler 48, Winfield 45
Central Plains 78, Macksville 18
Centre 42, Herington 27
Cheney 65, Douglass 26
Cherryvale 48, Neodesha 38
Clay Center 54, Chapman 50
Colby 56, Hugoton 46
Conway Springs 58, Medicine Lodge 36
Crest 58, Marmaton Valley 50
Derby 47, Hutchinson 39
DeSoto 30, Eudora 26
Dodge City 36, Cimarron 34
Doniphan West 46, Linn 43
Ellsworth 51, Republic County 29
Emporia 40, Topeka Hayden 37
Eureka 64, Fredonia 38
Fairfield 49, Burrton 29
Frankfort 66, BV Randolph 43
Galena 50, St. Paul 45
Gardner-Edgerton 45, Lawrence 42
Goddard 39, Valley Center 22
Goessel 61, Solomon 20
Golden Plains 42, Logan 37, OT
Great Bend 46, Garden City 34
Halstead 45, Smoky Valley 40
Hanover 42, Centralia 27
Hartford 62, Lebo 33
Haven 42, Nickerson 26
Hays 48, Liberal 41
Hesston 53, Lyons 34
Hill City 35, St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 21
Hillsboro 35, Larned 28
Hodgeman County 79, Satanta 28
Holcomb 57, Goodland 34
Holton 51, Atchison 22
Iola 60, Osawatomie 36
Jefferson North 51, Maur Hill – Mount Academy 23
Jefferson West 46, Royal Valley 42, OT
KC Piper 56, Lansing 43
Kingman 54, Hoisington 33
Kiowa County 48, Spearville 29
La Crosse 67, Western Plains-Healy 16
Labette County 48, Pratt 15
Lakeside 62, Pike Valley 34
Little River 34, Canton-Galva 30
Maize South 49, Andover 45
Manhattan 71, Highland Park 44
Maranatha Academy 43, Lee’s Summit Community Christian, Mo. 12
McPherson 62, Circle 37
Meade 43, Syracuse 31
Minneapolis 52, Southeast Saline 26
Nemaha Central 77, Riverside 20
Newton 58, Salina South 30
Northern Valley 47, Cheylin 46
Olathe East 40, Leavenworth 34
Olathe North 46, Lawrence Free State 42
Olathe Northwest 57, SM West 47
Olathe South 47, SM South 29
Osborne 55, Lincoln 46
Oskaloosa 54, KC Christian 17
Paola 51, Ottawa 21
Pawnee Heights 50, Ashland 25
Plainville 59, Phillipsburg 56
Pleasant Ridge 57, Horton 48
Quinter 42, Dighton 35
Rawlins County 40, Wallace County 21
Rose Hill 63, Wichita Collegiate 47
Sabetha 54, Hiawatha 14
Salina Central 47, Goddard-Eisenhower 43
Scott City 39, Ulysses 37, OT
Sedan 52, Argonia 38
Shawnee Heights 37, Bonner Springs 20
SM North 51, SM East 50
South Central 64, South Barber 36
South Haven 73, Cedar Vale/Dexter 31
St. Francis 51, Idalia, Colo. 44
Sublette 58, Elkhart 42
Sylvan-Lucas 49, Tescott 35
Topeka West 46, KC Washington 28
Victoria 49, Otis-Bison 39
Wamego 35, Concordia 28
Wellington 56, Clearwater 18
Wellsville 63, Anderson County 34
Wetmore 43, Onaga 12
Wichita Campus 46, Arkansas City 36
Wichita East 49, Kapaun Mount Carmel 44
Wichita Independent 51, Belle Plaine 18
Wichita Northwest 72, Wichita North 15
Wichita South 45, Wichita West 12
Wichita Southeast 44, Wichita Heights 38
Wichita Trinity 61, Chaparral 36