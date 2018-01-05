Sheriff: NW Kansas double-murder suspect located, no longer threat

GRAHAM —The suspect in a Graham County homicide has been located and is no longer a threat. Authorities released no additional details on the search. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation or the Graham County Sheriff may release additional details later today.

————–

GRAHAM COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities reported that the suspect in the Graham County homicide is still at large as of 8a.m. Friday.

Deputies have returned to Phillips County and have maintained increased patrol in the Logan area, according to the sheriff’s department.

The Sheriff’s department also reported that they did not have any control over what the area schools do due to this situation.

Residents in the region should remain alert and notify law enforcement by dialing 911 to report sightings and suspicious activity.

———–

GRAHAM COUNTY —Law enforcement officials in Graham County are investigating an apparent double homicide that occurred Thursday and are looking for a suspect identified as Efren Lloyd Mascarenas. He is described as 5-foot-2, 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last known to be driving a Blue 2005 Dodge Charger with a passenger side mirror broken. Authorities say the vehicle belonged to one of the victims and has been abandoned.



The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Residents in northeast Graham, southeast Norton, southwest Phillips and northwest Rooks counties should secure their property and remain indoors.

Mascarenas has previous convictions for aggravated battery in Ellis and Trego County, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Just after 3:30 Thursday, law enforcement were called to an unresponsive male subject in rural Graham County, according to a statement from the Graham County Sheriff

When officials arrived on scene, they found two homicide victims, according to the statement.

Officers from the Graham County Sheriff’s office, Hill City Police Department and Kansas Bureau of Investigation are assisting with the investigation.