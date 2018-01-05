Royals trade Joakim Soria in three-team deal with Dodgers, White Sox

The Kansas City Royals have traded relievers Joakim Soria and Scott Alexander in a three-team deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox.

In the deal, Kansas City acquired infielder Erick Mejia and pitcher Trevor Oaks.

Oaks was ranked the 14th prospect in the Dodgers system. He had a 3.64 ERA last year for the club’s AAA team.

In 102 games with the Tulsa Drillers, the switch-hitting Mejia batted .289 with 17 doubles, three triples, seven homers and 25 steals in 29 attempts.

Following the trade, Soria ends up with the White Sox. The White Sox also received LHP Luis Avilan and cash, while the Dodgers received left-handed pitcher Scott Alexander and infielder Jake Peter.