UPDATE: Police officer shot, wounded northwest of KSU campus

3:30 p.m. UPDATE: RILEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities have resolved the domestic disturbance at a home in the 3700 Block of Hawthorne Woods Circle in Manhattan, according to RCPD Director. One suspect is in custody. Schoen did not release his name or possible charges.

The investigation of the officer-involved shooting will take time, according to Schoen. One RCPD officer was wounded and transported for treatment of not-life threatening injuries.

RILEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are working an officer-involved shooting at a home in Manhattan.

Just after 12:30 PM Friday, officers with the Riley County Police Department responded the report of a domestic situation at a home in the 3700 block of Hawthorne Woods Circle, according to RCPD Director Brad Schoen.

When officers arrived on scene, there was an active shooter situation and one officer received a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The officer is currently being treated at a local hospital.

Additional officers responded to the scene for a barricaded subject. This is still an active situation.

Police advised that those who live in this area stay sheltered until further notice.

