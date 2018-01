Man charged with terrorism for stopping of Amtrak train

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – A Missouri man suspected of stopping an Amtrak train in southwest Nebraska has been charged with terrorism.

Documents unsealed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Lincoln say 26-year-old Taylor Wilson, of St. Charles, Missouri, has ties to a white supremacist group. He’s charged with terrorism attacks and other violence against railroad carriers and mass transportation systems. His attorney in a related state case didn’t immediately return a call Friday from The Associated Press.

The eastbound train with about 175 people aboard halted early Oct. 22 in Oxford, Nebraska, about 45 miles north of Phillipsburg, Kansas. ¬†Court documents say a Furnas County deputy sent to the scene found Amtrak employees holding Wilson. The deputy says he found a loaded handgun in Wilson’s waistband