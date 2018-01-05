Man charged in crash that killed Kan. teen, 3-year-old

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) – A Missouri man has been charged in a crash that killed two girls after a toxicology report found high levels of the psychoactive component in marijuana in his system.

Fifty-one-year-old Terry Gray, of Independence, is charged with two counts of DWI resulting in death or, in the alternative, two counts of involuntary manslaughter. Bond is set at $75,000. It’s not clear if he has an attorney.

Court records show Gray was speeding in his pickup truck in September as he exited Interstate 435 and slammed into a stopped sport utility vehicle. The impact forced the SUV into an intersection, where it struck a car.

The crash killed 16-year-old Emely Samantha “Sammi” Raudales, of Shawnee, Kansas, who was in the SUV, and 3-year-old Ryan Hampel, of Independence, who was in the car.