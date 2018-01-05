Man barricaded in Kan. apartment after shooting someone, firing at police

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are on the scene of a standoff that continued early Friday.

On Thursday night, police responded to a report of a possible gunshot heard at a townhome in the 3500 Block SE 7th Street in Topeka, according to Lt. Colleen Stuart.

The Caller reported hearing what was possibly a gunshot and then a female yelling.

Officers arrived and were able to observe an individual down inside but were unable to gain entry or to determine the extent of the individuals injuries due gunshots being fired from inside the residence toward responding officers.

TPD, Shawnee Sheriff, Shawnee County Park Police, Lawrence Police and Kansas Highway Patrol and other Law Enforcement Agencies came into the area and set a perimeter. TPD Crisis Negotiators and Response Team were called in to stabilize the incident.

Neighboring affected residences have been evacuated and the Red Cross has been called to assist residents and first responders.

Negotiators attempted to make contact and briefly spoke with the subject inside who threatened to fire at any first responders.

The individual continues to shoot out towards first responders sporadically through this incident timeframe.

Identification on the individual armed inside the residence is yet to be determined, according to Stuart.

The area of Rice Road between 6th and 8th in Topeka has been closed for an undetermined amount of time. The situation is still active, and very dangerous. Police advise residents to avoid the area.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a man is barricaded in a Topeka apartment after wounding another person and firing shots at officers.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the standoff started after someone was shot about 9:50 p.m. Thursday. Police Lt. Steve Roth says the wounded person’s condition isn’t known because officers haven’t been able to reach the person.

It’s not clear what triggered the shooting. A SWAT unit and mobile command center were on the scene Friday morning as the standoff continued.