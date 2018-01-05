Cop Shop (1/4)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (1/4)

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:08 p.m. an accident was reported at MM 141 of NE K-156 Highway.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (1/4)

K9 Use / Call Out

At 12:48 a.m. Lazar the K9 was used on a traffic stop in the 1400 block of Harrison Street.

Burglary / In Progress

At 6:52 a.m. a report of hearing noises outside her residence at 5210 10th Street Apt 21 was made.

Warrant Arrest

At 9:05 a.m. an officer arrested Dominique Hoch at 1217 Williams on a Great Bend warrant.

At 9:32 a.m. an officer arrested Silas McNett on a Great Bend warrant at 1520 Hubbard Street.

At 10:10 a.m. an officer arrested Deneva Steinert at 1806 12th Stret on a Barton County warrant.

Theft

At 12:47 p.m. Casey’s General Store, 1315 10th Street, reported a vehicle driving off without paying for fuel.

Criminal Damage

At 2:09 p.m. a report of someone cutting the fence at Railroad Avenue & Washington Street was made.

Unconscious / Fainting

At 3:27 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 15 SW 40 Avenue.

Non-Injury Accident

At 4:39 p.m. an accident was reported at Broadway & Harrison.

At 4:56 p.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & Grant Street.

Criminal Damage

At 9:35 p.m. Discount Laundry, 2201 10th Street, reported damage to the building.