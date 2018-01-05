Bieberle named as next Captain for Great Bend Police Department

The Great Bend Police Chief along with the Director of Human Resources have officially named a new Police Captain. Lieutenant Scott Bieberle has been promoted to the position of Police Captain. Bieberle has been with the Great Bend Police Department since 1992, most recently serving as Lieutenant for the Patrol division.

Chief David Bailey said, “We look forward to the leadership that Captain Bieberle will provide in this position.” And Randy Keasling stated, “Captain Bieberle will bring much to the City in his new role and we are excited to have him advance into this position.”

The previous Captain was Bob Robinson, who had been in the position for 20 plus years before retiring. Robinson returned at the request of Interim City Administrator George Kolb and worked as Interim Police Captain until David Bailey was appointed Chief of Police. Keasling stated that there are still open positions and opportunities for promotions within the Great Bend Police Department and the City will continue to work to fill the openings and move the department forward.

For more information or further questions please contact City Hall at 620-793-4111.