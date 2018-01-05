Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (1/4)

BOOKED: Sierra Flax of Great Bend for Barton County District Court case for driving while suspended, illegal window tint, possession of methamphetamine, bond set in lieu of $10,000 C/S. Ellis County District Court case for failure to appear, bond set in lieu of $898.06 cash.

BOOKED: Corey Detter on BTDC case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, bond is $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Karie McBride on BTDC case for possession of methamphetamine, bond is $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Cynthia Ramirez of Great Bend on BTDC case for contempt of court, bond set at $250 cash or 48-hour OR.

BOOKED: Dominique Hoch of Great Bend on GBMC for failure to appear, bond set at $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Fredrick McNett of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court with bond set at $945 cash only. GBMC warrant for contempt of court with bond set at $560 cash only.

BOOKED: Zachariah Dittrick of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for aggravated battery with bond set at $20,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Deneva Steinert of Great Bend on BTDC case for probation violation, bond set at $5,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Bradley Hawkins of Beatrice, NE on BTDC case for nine counts of forgery, burglary, nine counts of theft, theft by deception, and criminal damage to property, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Laken Shelor of Great Bend for CKCC serve sentence.

BOOKED: Corey Detter of Great Bend for Sedgwick County District Court case for probation violation, bond set in lieu of $25,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Cynthia Ramirez of Great Bend on BTDC case for contempt of court. Warrant withdrawn by court.

RELEASED: Dominique Hoch of Great Bend on GBMC case for failure to appear with $500 C/S through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Lori Fiscus of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Travis Watkins of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt of court after being released per Judge Pike of the Great Bend Municipal Court.

RELEASED: Steven Mills of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt of court by order of release from the court.

RELEASED: Fredrick McNett of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt of court with court ordered release.

RELEASED: Deneva Steinert of Great Bend on BTDC case for probation violation with $5,000 C/S posted through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Bridgett R. Levy on Barton County District Court case for aggravated assault.