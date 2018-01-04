Thursday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt led the league in rushing as a rookie this season. Now, he is preparing for one of the league’s best run defenses in Tennessee. The teams meet Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Chiefs have placed cornerback Phillip Gaines on injured reserve, possibly ending his time in Kansas City. Gaines dislocated his elbow last weekend. They signed defensive tackle Stefan Charles ahead of their playoff game against Tennessee. Charles provides some depth with injuries along the defensive front.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) – Trae Young fell one rebound short of a triple-double to help No. 7 Oklahoma defeat Oklahoma State 109-89. Young finished with 27 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. He became the first Oklahoma player to score at least 20 points in 12 straight games. Freshman forward Brady Manek scored a season-high 28 points for the Sooners.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) – Lincoln Riley came within one more touchdown of playing for a national title in his first year as Oklahoma’s head coach. Not bad for a 34-year-old who learned just months before the start of the season that he would be called upon to fill Bob Stoops’ big shoes. Riley picked up where Stoops left off. The high-scoring Sooners won their third straight Big 12 title and quarterback Baker Mayfield won the Heisman Trophy.

WACO, Texas (AP) – Natalie Chou had 17 points, Kalani Brown had another double-double and the No. 6 Baylor women overwhelmed Iowa State 89-49. Six players scored in double figures for the 13-1 Lady Bears. Baylor started the game with a 10-0 run and went on to its 10th straight win. Chou had five of Baylor’s 12 3-pointers.

National Headlines

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Two of the Pac-12’s best quarterbacks are now available to NFL teams. Southern California signal-caller Sam Darnold has announced on Instagram that he will forgo his final two seasons of eligibility to enter the upcoming draft. UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen announced on Twitter that he is skipping his senior season to enter the NFL draft.

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – Auburn cornerback Carlton Davis and tailback Kamryn Pettway are leaving a year early to enter the NFL draft. Davis was a Second Team Associated Press All-American this past season after recording 36 tackles, 11 pass breakups and an interception. Pettway played in only five games this season due to injuries and suspension, one year after leading the SEC in yards per game.

UNDATED (AP) – Stanford tight end Dalton Schultz will skip his final season of eligibility and enter the NFL draft. Schultz was an All-Pac-12 selection this season and finished with 22 catches for 212 yards and three touchdowns. And tight end Ryan Izzo is giving up his senior year at Florida State and declare for the NFL draft.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) – Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy missed practice yesterday because of a right ankle injury as the team prepares for its first playoff game in 18 years. Head coach Sean McDermott wouldn’t speculate on McCoy’s availability for Sunday’s game at Jacksonville, only to say the Bills’ top offensive threat is day to day. McCoy leads Buffalo with 1,138 yards rushing, 59 catches and eight touchdowns, including two receiving.

UNDATED (AP) – Star linebackers Ray Lewis and Brian Urlacher (UR’-lah-kur) are among four first-time eligible former players selected among the 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2018. Receiver Randy Moss and guard Steve Hutchinson also made the cut to the finals in their first year of eligibility. They join Tony Boselli, Isaac Bruce, Brian Dawkins, Alan Faneca (FAN’-eh-kuh), Joe Jacoby, Edgerrin James, Ty Law, John Lynch, Kevin Mawae (mah-WY’), Terrell Owens and Everson Walls for consideration.