Kansas City man sentenced for 1996 murder of 15-year-old girl

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) – A Missouri man has been sentenced to life in prison in the 1996 rape and strangulation of a 15-year-old Maryland girl.

The Frederick County, Maryland, State’s Attorney’s Office said in a statement that 54-year-old Lloyd Harris of Kansas City was sentenced Wednesday in the death of Stacy Lynn Hoffmaster.

Harris was convicted of first-degree murder in November in Hoffmaster’s death.

Hoffmaster’s body was found in December 1996 under a blanket in a wooded area of Frederick where police say Harris had been living. She’d been missing nearly three months.

Harris was arrested in 2016 in Missouri and charged with Hoffmaster’s slaying.