Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (1/3)

Theft

At 2:03 p.m. a theft was reported at 3216 Lakin Avenue.

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:18 p.m. an accident with a deer was reported in the 600 block of SE 30 Road in Ellinwood.

At 6:14 p.m. an accident with a deer was reported at NE 100 Avenue & NE 90 Road.

At 6:24 p.m. an accident with a deer was reported in the 400 block of SW 50 Avenue.