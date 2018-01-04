Congressman Marshall addresses Great Bend crowd at town hall meeting

U.S. Congressman Dr. Roger Marshall returned to his hometown of Great Bend Thursday for a town hall meeting at the Front Door Community Center. The Congressman of the 1st District told the crowd he believed this is the longest he has been in Great Bend during the past two years.

Marshall was sworn in as a Member of the United States House of Representatives in January of 2017 and feels like a year under his belt has allowed him to settle in.

Marshall spent his time answering questions from the audience on a variety of topics including sales tax, debt, immigration, trade, and many others.

The Congressman mentioned the Farm Bill will work itself out, but trade is a huge factor with agriculture and Kansans when harvesting wheat. Marshall wants to work to increase the price of wheat for producers through decreasing input costs by controlling regulations and opening markets.

The town hall in Great Bend was part of 14 stops in another series of Marshall’s Listening Tour through the Big First District. When the tour concludes on January 15, the Congressman will have held a town hall in all 63 counties in Kansas’ 1st Congressional District in his first term in office. Marshall is second in the House of Representatives for hosting the most town halls in this term.